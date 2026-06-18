/Tori Penso set to make history as first American woman to referee men's FIFA World Cup match. Who is she?

When the second round of group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, one of the biggest talking points won't be wearing the colors of either team. American referee Tori Penso (born Mary Victoria Hancock) has been selected to officiate the Czechia vs South Africa clash, adding another historic achievement to a career already defined by groundbreaking milestones.

The woman taking center stage at the World Cup. Who is Tori Penso?

Born in Florida, Tori Penso has emerged as one of the most respected referees in global soccer. She first gained widespread recognition in 2020 when she became the first woman in 20 years to referee a Major League Soccer (MLS) match.

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Since then, her rise through the ranks of international officiating has been nothing short of remarkable.

Why is Tori Penso making World Cup history?

Penso was already a trailblazer after becoming the first American referee appointed to oversee a FIFA Women's World Cup final, taking charge of the 2023 championship match between Spain and England. Now she has reached another significant milestone. The 39-year-old official, who turns 40 on July 8, becomes the first American woman ever selected to referee a men's FIFA World Cup match. She is also one of only two female on-field referees appointed for the tournament.

What experience does Tori Penso bring?

Penso's resume includes experience across some of the world's biggest competitions. In addition to officiating in MLS, she has worked matches in the NWSL, Olympic Games, FIFA Club World Cups, and several major international tournaments. Since joining FIFA's international referees list in 2021, she has earned a reputation as one of CONCACAF's leading officials. Away from soccer, Penso is married to fellow referee Chris Penso and works as a university instructor. The couple has three daughters.

Canada vs Qatar Photograph: (WION)

Full Czechia vs South Africa officiating team

Penso will lead an experienced officiating crew for the World Cup fixture.

Brooke Mayo (USA) – Assistant Referee

Kathryn Nesbitt (USA) – Assistant Referee

Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (New Zealand) – Fourth Official

Isaac Trevis (New Zealand) – Reserve Assistant Referee

Tatiana Guzman (Nicaragua) – Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

Joe Dickerson (USA) – Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR)

Mohammed Obaid Khadim (United Arab Emirates) – Support Video Assistant Referee (SVAR)