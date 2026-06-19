/FIFA 2026 | 'Equal conditions for all': Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA regarding travel arrangements

Iran football team has decided to raise objection with the FIFA, global body of sports, about their travelling arrangements for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The World Cup up is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico and Iran was recently at war with the USA - the venue of their all three group-stage games. Amid the tensions, it was agreed by two countries that Iran will shift base from US to Tijuana in Mexico and would travel back and forth for the matches in the USA. Now, however, Iran is not happy about being allowed to come to the LA - host city of their games - 24 hours before their second Group G game against Belgium on Sunday (Jun 21).

Why Iran decided to lodge complaint with FIFA against travel arrangements?

For their first match against New Zealand at LA Stadium in Ingelwood, California, the Iranian team were allowed to fly in 48 hours before the match which had a kick off time at 6 pm local time. They were, however, asked to leave the coutry as soon as match was over instead of the next day following a recovery session. Iran coach had called out the arrangement and termed his team as 'most oppressed' at the ongoing World Cup.

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Now, the US authorities have said that the team isn't allowed in the country 24 hours before the match - which is Sunday (Jun 21), but with a midday local time kick-off. The arrangement leaves Iran little time to do practice and get used to to the city and environment.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

What did Iran say about it?

In a statement released on Friday (Jun 19), the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) said: "The football federation of Iran believes that such restrictions are inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams’ preparation processes.

“Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with FIFA through the appropriate channels. Despite these limitations, Iran’s national team will continue its preparation program and remain fully focused on its upcoming match against Belgium.”

Where does Iran stand in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Iran drew their opening group-stage match against New Zealand 2-2 and they now face Belgium in their second match. In the last group-stage match, Iran face Egypt on June 26 at Seattle Stadium.

Where to watch and stream Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in India?