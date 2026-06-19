/FIFA 2026 | Messi's father Jorge 'under medical supervision' but recovering, confirms family

Lionel Messi was visibly emotional after completing his first ever football World Cup hattrick during the FIFA 2026 group-stage match against Algeria. The reason, as Messi said on Tuesday (Jun 16) after the match, was completely unrelated to football. Now, his family has confirmed that the star footballer's father, Jorge, is facing medical issues. The statement from family, sent to ESPN, comes amid various news and versions circulating about Messi's father which the statement attempts to put at rest.

What has happened to Messi's father?

In the statement issued, the family revealed that Jorge is "currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition," but did not reveal the ailment.

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"Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter," the statement added.

Messi was asked after Argentina beat Algeria about being emotinal and had said: "It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Where does Argentina stand in FIFA World Cup 2026?

The defending champions have played only one group-stage match so far, against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium, which they won 3-0. They next take on Austria on June 21 at Dallas Stadium before finishing their Group J fixtures against Jordan on June 27, also at Dallas Stadium.

With three goals in first match itself, Messi now is on the top of goal scoring list in FIFA World Cup history, albeit jointly, alongside German great Miroslav Klose with both players having 16 goals apiece.

Where to watch and stream Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in India?