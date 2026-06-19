/FIFA 2026 | 'Bench could hear it': Canada coach Marsch on Kone's leg being broken vs Qatar

Canada won their first group-stage match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, beating a 9-man Qatar team 6-0 in Vancouver on Thursday (Jun 18). The win, however, came at a cost as Canada's Ismael Kone suffered a horrific a leg injury. Kone was eventually stretchered off in the second half of the match, and Qatar's Assim Madibo, who made the play which caused the injury, was given the red card and sent off the pitch - Qatar's second of the match which left them with only nine men for the remainder of the game.

What exactly happned to Kone?

The Canada player was caught in a hard tackle by Madibo and went down hard after that. His teammates immediately waved to the sidelines for help before surrounding him with concern. Kone was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher - a sight no team wants to see for their teammate or even opposition. Madibo was rightfully given the red card after the VAR review and was sent off the pitch.

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Canada coach Jesse Marsch said that the player is in hospital and preparing for surgery, saying: "He will prepare for a surgery. I'm going to go see him after this press conference. We'll see exactly what we decide to do for him. His family is with him at the hospital, so his mother's there and his family. Look, it happened right in front of the bench. We could all hear it. I knew right away it was similar to when Tajon [Buchanan] got hurt in training [in 2024]."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Canada's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026

Canada have played two matches in the group-stage out of three and will last play against Switzerland on June 24 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. In the two matches played, Canada drew one - 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina - before demolishing Qatar. They currently are atop the Group B with four points from two matches played. Switzerland, another Group B team, also has four points but less goals to and for, hence on second place.

Where to watch and stream Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live in India?