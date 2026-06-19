/FIFA 2026 Day 8 Round-up | Co-hosts Canada, Mexico win and other results

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 produced some dominating performances from a couple of teams on Day 8, Thursday (Jun 18) with Switzerland beating Bosnia and Herzegovina, co-hosts Canada beating last edition's hosts Qatar, and South Africa fighting valiantly to keep theit dream aliver with a draw against Czechia. This was the second group-stage match for all the team's involved with one more game left before the knockout teams are decided for Round of 32. Below are the complete results of all matches on Day 8 of football World Cup:

South Africa hold Czechia at 1-1 in Group A

Michal Sadilek scored in the sixth minute of the match for Czechia as South Africa played catch up for larger part of the game at Atlanta Stadium. It was only in 83rd minute that Teboho Mokoena scored on a penatly kick to bring them at par. South Africa, despite being behind most of the time, were the better team with 61 percent possesion of the ball and 541 passes with 90 percent accuracy compared to Czechia's 39 percent possession, 300 passes with 82 percent accuracy.

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Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovia 4-1 in Group B

The 20-year-old Swiss prodigy, Zohan Manzambi, scored a double in a match which saw all five goals being scored after the 73-minute mark. After Manzambi scored opened for Switzerland in the 74th minute at LA Stadium, Ruben Vargas added one more in the 84th minute. Manzambi scored another one in the final minute of regulation time before Ermin Mahmic scored three minutes into the injury time for Bosnia but it was too little too late. Granit Xhaka then capped off a perfect night for Switzerland with a successful penalty kick in the 90+7th minute.

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Canada beat Qatar 6-0 in Group B

In the second Group B match, co-hosts Canada were clinical in their win against Qatar, hosts of the last World Cup edition in 2022. Cyle Larin opened for Canada in the 16th minute before Jonathan David scored twice - in 29th and 45+3rd minute to give his team 3-0 lead before half-time. For Qatar, Homam Ahmed was sent off in the 33rd minute, leaving them wit only 10 men on the pitch.

Come second half, Nathan Saliba scored for Canada in 64th minute after Qatar's Assim Madibo was also sent off in the 53rd minute, leaving them only with nine men on the pitch. Mohammed Manai then scored anown goal as Canada went up 5-0 before David completed his hattrick with third goal in the 90+2nd minute.

Mexico beat South Korea 1-0 in Group A

Just like Canada, Mexico - also a co-host, won their Group A match against South Korea 1-0 at Guadalajara stadium. Luis Romo was the only scorer in the match, finding the net in 50th minute for the home team as they won their second consecutive football World Cup 2026 match.

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