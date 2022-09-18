Imagine the amount of insecurity Rahul will be feeling: Gambhir on talks of Kohli opening for India in T20Is

Virat Kohli rediscovered his form in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 where he finished as the highest run-getter for India with 276 runs from five matches, including his much-awaited 71st international ton. Kohli slammed two successive fifties before following it up with his maiden T20I hundred in India's last Super Four game against Afghanistan.

The Indian batting maestro scored his 71st ton while opening the innings in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the game. Kohli looked in wonderful touch as he smashed a brilliant knock of 122 runs to end his campaign in the Asia Cup on a high and shut down his critics in style.

After his amazing knock as an opener, there have been talks of Kohli opening the batting for India in T20Is. Kohli's heroics at the top has come at a time when opener KL Rahul is finding it difficult to get going after returning from his injury.

Rahul has failed to fire so far since making his comeback during India's tour of Zimbabwe earlier this year and his form is a concern for the Indian team heading into the T20 World Cup next month. However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has played down the suggestions of Kohli replacing Rahul as an opener for India in T20Is.

Gambhir believes the talks of Kohli opening the innings will put unnecessary pressure on Rahul and will damage his confidence if he fails to do well in the first game at the T20 World Cup. The former India opener wants the selectors to ensure Rahul doesn't feel insecure about his spot as an opener ahead of the major tournament.

“You know what happens in India? The moment someone starts doing very well -for example, when Virat Kohli scored a hundred in the last game, we all start forgetting what Rahul and Rohit have done over a long period of time," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“When you talk about Kohli opening the batting, imagine what happens to KL Rahul? Imagine the amount of insecurity he must be feeling. Imagine if he gets a low score in the first game, there will be another debate on whether Kohli should open in the next game," he added.

Both Rahul and Kohli are part of India's final 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. However, Rahul is unlikely to lose his spot to Kohli unless his form dips further in the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa. In case Kohli is asked to open for India, Suryakumar Yadav will be a natural selection at number 3.