'BCCI came under pressure': Former Pakistan star on Sanju Samson being appointed as India A captain

Sanju Samson was snubbed from India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad which was announced earlier this month. The talented wicket-keeper batter was touted by many to make the cut into the final 15-man squad but was overlooked as the selectors picked Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant as the two wicket-keepers in the team.

Samson failed to even make it to the list of reserves which left his fans disappointed. Ever since India's squad was announced, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Samson's non-selection and his fans have lashed out at the BCCI and selectors for not providing enough chances to the 27-year-old.

Amid the growing debate over his snub, Samson was on Saturday named the captain of the India A team for their upcoming unofficial ODI series against New Zealand. Reacting to his appointment as captain, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria said the BCCI came under massive pressure after Samson was not selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 which led to him becoming the captain of the India A team.

"Sanju has great fan following. His batting style, in Australia, gives you an X-factor. On bouncy wickets, nobody plays better than Sanju...Sanju has now been made India A captain (against New Zealand). BCCI came under so much pressure (for not selecting Sanju Samson for T20 World Cup), that Sanju was been handed the captaincy of India A," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"That's pride, whenever you captain a national team be it any category. This is the best opportunity for Sanju Samson. If he can win the series for India A as captain, it would be great," he added.

Apart from Samson, the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Umran Malik among others will also be seen in action for India A in their upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand A. Samson will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity and lead his team to victory against the Black Caps.

Meanwhile, the senior Indian team will take on Australia in a three-match T20I series starting on Tuesday (September 20) as they fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The first T20I will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.