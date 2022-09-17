How can you even think that PCB can disown Shaheen? Ramiz Raja on Shahid Afridi's shocking statement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja recently responded to former all-rounder Shahid Afridi's shocking statement about injured fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi had recently claimed Shaheen, who is recovering from an injury, has travelled to England at his own expense and is undergoing treatment on his own.

Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Afridi claimed Shaheen has received no support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) despite being one of the superstars in the current Pakistan team. His statement soon went viral on social media and became a major talking point in the Pakistan cricket fraternity, inviting criticism for the PCB.

However, PCB chief Raja has denied Afridi's allegations and has termed the entire saga an “unfortunate controversy”. Raja said there was some ticketing issue in Shaheen's case as he had to leave early and the left-arm pacer didn't like the place that PCB had arranged for his treatment so he opted for treatment from another doctor.

Also Read: Is Shubman Gill leaving Gujarat Titans? IPL franchise's cryptic tweet leaves fans guessing

“How can you even think that PCB can disown Shaheen Afridi? It is beyond my understanding. It’s an unfortunate controversy," Ramiz said on PCB's official YouTube channel.

"When Rizwan fell ill during the T20 World Cup 2022, who took care of him? Our doctor's panel stayed up all night to treat him, they got him fit and they ensured he played in the final (semi-final). It could be that in this case, there was a lack of clarity.

"Because he had to leave quickly from Dubai, maybe there was some ticketing issue. Because he went where he had to go, but he didn't like the place, so he went somewhere else,” added the PCB chief.

Shaheen has been one of the vital cogs in Pakistan set up in all three formats for the last few years. The premier fast bowler has been among the most prolific wicket-takers for Pakistan in international cricket and has quickly established his credentials as one of the most exciting pacers in the world at present.

Also Read: 'Provocative statement': PCB chief Ramiz Raja opens up on losing cool at Indian journalist post Asia Cup final

Afridi missed the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE owing to a knee injury. The Pakistan pacer has been earmarked for greatness but injuries have hampered his progress recently and he will be hoping to bounce back strongly in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.