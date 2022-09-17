Is Shubman Gill leaving Gujarat Titans? IPL franchise's cryptic tweet leaves fans guessing

A recent Twitter exchange between Indian star Shubman Gill and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) has left the fans guessing. Gill played an instrumental role in helping the Titans win their maiden IPL title in their debut campaign last season. However, their recent exchange suggests that batter might be set to leave the franchise.

"It's been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill," Gujarat Titans wrote in a tweet on Saturday. Gill was quick to respond with a heart and a hug emoji, sparking rumours of his departure. However, there has been no official word from both parties yet.

Fans were left puzzled as they were left guessing after the Twitter exchange between the team and the player. While some suggested it could be a prank or some advertisement, others were quick to speculate about Gill's potential return to his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gill, who made his IPL debut in 2018, was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders for four seasons from 2018 to 2021. He established himself as one of the key members of the KKR squad with his batting exploits on top of the order and was even touted by many as the future captain of the franchise.

However, Gill was surprisingly let go of by KKR last year as he joined debutant Gujarat Titans as one of their marquee players. Gill was brilliant on top of the order for the Titans and went on to notch up 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of over 132 to help the Hardik Pandya-led side win the title in what was a memorable campaign for the debutants.

It remains to be seen if Gujarat Titans' message for Gill is ahead of his departure from the franchise. Gill, who has been part of the IPL for five seasons now, has played 74 matches and amassed 1900 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 125.25.