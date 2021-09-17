'I'm not going to apologise,' says Pep Guardiola for asking more fans to attend Southampton match

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that he "will not apologise" for urging the supporters to show up in greater numbers and fill empty seats at Etihad Stadium for the Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.

"I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday," Guardiola told BT Sport as he looked a bit frustrated by the turnout for Manchester City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League clash on Wednesday, which was watched by over 38,000 fans — well below the Etihad's capacity of about 54,000.

He had further added, "We will need the people next Saturday, please, because we will be tired. I invite all our people to come next Saturday, 3pm, and watch the game."

However, his comments didn't go well with some of the supporters as they thought Pep is questioning their loyalty. Kevin Parker, the general secretary of City's official supporters' club, said, "He [Pep] doesn't understand the difficulties that some people might have getting to a game at the Etihad on a Wednesday evening at 8pm."

"They've got kids to think of, they might not be able to afford it, there are still some Covid issues about. I don't see why he comments on it.

"He's absolutely the best coach in the world but, in the nicest possible way, I think maybe he should stick to that."

Now, reacting to the same, Guardiola during the pre-match press conference on Friday said, "Did I say after the game against Leipzig that I was disappointed that the stadium was not full? An interpretation is an interpretation."

"I am not going to apologise for what I said. What I said was we would love, and we need, the support. It doesn't matter how many people come but I invite them to come and enjoy the game because we need the support," Pep added.

Guardiola said he would never criticise fans for being unable to attend games.

"I am entirely grateful for the support that we had against Leipzig," he said. "I never have the words to ask why people don't come. If you can't come then don't come.

"If you want to come it's a pleasure, if you don't, then don't."

