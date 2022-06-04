'I'd prefer to lose the final': Rafael Nadal ready to sacrifice 22nd Grand Slam title for new left foot

Rafael Nadal said he is ready to sacrifice a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title in exchange for a new foot. Nadal has been playing in the ongoing French Open 2022 with a chronic left foot injury which he believes can prove fatal and end his illustrious career any day. However, the great Spaniard, who has been en epitome of grit and determination over the years, has made it to yet another final despite the injury. Nadal will take on Casper Rudd in the men's singles final of the French Open 2022 on Sunday (June 05).

It has been far from an easy ride for Nadal in the French Open this year. It's a tournament that the 21-time Grand Slam winner has dominated over the years, however, playing with an injury means he is always at risk of worsening it at the fag end of his career. Nadal said he would 'prefer to lose the final' against Rudd in exchange for a new left foot.

Ahead of the final against Rudd at French Open 2022, Nadal said a new foot would allow to live him happily for the rest of his life and that is worth more than a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Nadal had become the first man to complete 21 Grand Slam titles after winning the Australian Open this year.

Also Read: Woman protestor disrupts French Open semi-final, ties herself to the net

"Without a doubt, I'd prefer to lose the final," said Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday when asked about if his foot injury. "My opinion does not change. A new foot would allow me to be happier in my daily life," he added.

"Winning is very nice and gives you an adrenaline rush, but it's temporary and then you have to go on living. I have a life ahead of me and in the future I would love to play sports with my friends. My happiness goes ahead of any title," explained the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Also Read: It's human to feel sorry for Zverev, says Nadal after injury ends German's French Open bid

On Friday, Nadal won the semi-final at French Open 2022 against German Alexander Zverev, who was forced to retire from the game after a horrific ankle injury. The German left the court in a wheelchair screaming in pain and agony before returning to concede the semi-final. Nadal and Zverev were seen embracing each other after the German's injury.

In the other semi-final, Norway's Casper Rudd got the better of Marin Cilic to enter the final. He will now face Nadal in the summit clash for the elusive title in what can prove to be one of the toughest games of his career.