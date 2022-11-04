ICC want to ensure India reach T20 World Cup semi-finals at any cost: Shahid Afridi makes glaring remark

Team India locked horns with Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Wednesday (November 02). In a rain-marred close encounter, Rohit Sharma & Co. emerged on top by five runs (DLS method) as the Bangla Tigers put up a spirited fight. Being asked to bat first, in Adelaide, Rohit-led India posted 184 for 6 riding on half-centuries from KL Rahul (50) and Virat Kohli (64 not out). In reply, Litton Das started off with a bang and took his side to 66 for no loss in seven overs before a brief rain break led to a revised target; with Bangladesh needing 151 in 16 overs (i.e. 85 off the last 54 balls).

Despite having the momentum before the rain break, and the wet outfield being a disadvantage for India, Bangladesh eventually managed only 145 for 6 to lose by five runs. The match went down to the wire and made heads turn for plenty of reasons. There was an accusation by Bangladesḥ, where they claimed Kohli pulled off a fake fielding act whereas some eyebrows were raised as to why the game resumed despite wet outfield. In this regard, former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi made a bizarre remark.

"You saw the ground how wet it was. But ICC is inclined towards India. They want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards," said Afridi to SAMAA TV.

It is to be noted that wet outfield is advantage to the batting side. Hence, even when play resumed, India had their back against the wall and could've lost had their bowlers and fielders not stepped up in the final nine overs. Moreover, similar attempts were made by umpires to finish the match when rain made its presence felt during Zimbabwe-South Africa and Pakistan-SA clash.

Following India's win over Bangladesh, they are well-placed in Group B to qualify for the semi-finals. With a win over Zimbabwe, they will not only make it to the semis but also top their group.