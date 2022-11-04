T20 World Cup: BCB to take up Virat Kohli's fake fielding issue in 'proper forum'

On Wednesday (November 02), Rohit Sharma-led India beat Bangladesh by five runs, DLS method, to win their third game in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Being asked to bat first, India rode on fifties from KL Rahul (50) and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 64 to post a competitive 184-6. In reply, a brief rain break revised Bangla Tigers' target to 151 in 16 overs and they eventually managed 146-6.

During Bangladesh's run-chase, Virat Kohli made heads turn as it seemed he tried a fake fielding act during Litton Das-Najmul Shanton's opening stand. The incident took place in the seventh over and was pointed out by keeper-batter Nurul Hasan. Had Kohli been found guilty, India would've been penalised five runs -- which turned out to be the difference between both sides.

Bangladesh isn't letting go of the incident and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to raise the fake fielding issue in a 'proper forum'. BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus has claimed that captain Shakib spoke at length regarding the fake fielding issue and wet outfield with umpire Marais Erasmus and they plan to take up the issue going ahead.

"We have spoken about it. You have seen it in the TV and everything happened in front of you. There was one regarding fake throw and we have notified the umpires about the fake throw but he said he did not notice it and that is the reason he did not take the review. Shakib discussed a lot about it with Erasmus and even spoke with him after game," Jalal Yunus said as per a report in Cricbuzz.

"Secondly, Shakib had spoken about the wet field and he asked that he can take some more time and let the field get dried and start the game after the field is dried. But... the umpires' decision is final and that is reason there was no place for argument. There was only one decision whether you will play or not play," he further pointed out.

Jalal added, "We have it in our head so that we can raise the issue in the proper forum."