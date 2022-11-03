T20 WC: Controversy erupts! Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of fake fielding in Adelaide thriller

India and Bangladesh played a humdinger of a clash in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday (November 02) at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India posted 184 for 6 riding on half-centuries from KL Rahul (50) and in-form batter Virat Kohli (44-ball 64*). In reply, Litton Das came out all guns blazing and took the Bangla Tigers to 66 for no loss in seven overs when rain made its presence felt.

After the rain break, the revised target was 151 in 16 overs with Bangladesh still ahead of India. However, wickets fell at regular intervals and the Shakib Al Hasan-led side eventually managed 146-5, falling short by five runs (DLS method). However, a controversy erupted after the clash, which was an action-packed affair from the word go.

Nurul Hasan, who remained unbeaten on 25 along with Taskin Ahmed, has accused Kohli of fake fielding. The incident he was referring to happened in the seventh over when Litton Das played the ball towards the deep off Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh collected it and threw it at the striker's end. Amid Arshdeep's throw, it appeared as if Kohli was relaying a throw from the deep. However, no one noticed it and proceedings carried on uninterrupted.

Law 41.5.1 states: "It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball."

After the match, Hasan said at the post-match presser, "Certainly, the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually, what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five-run penalty and that could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn't come."

EXPLAINED: What is fake fielding and the penalty for it?

It is to be noted that Law 41.5, which pertains to unfair play, prohibits the "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter". If the umpire feels there was a breach of the law, then he/she can call for a dead ball and award as many as five runs to the batting side.

Eventually, Bangladesh lost by five runs. However, it must be pointed out that Kohli's antics were towards the non-striker end whereas Arshdeep threw at the opposite end. It can be possible that Kohli was just directing the pacer to have a go at the other end. As per the law, it is all up to the umpires and they didn't feel anything suspicious and, hence, Bangladesh wasn't awarded five runs on penalty.

India will now play Zimbabwe, at the MCG Melbourne on Sunday (November 06), whereas Bangladesh will meet Pakistan in their last group stage clash, on the same day at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.