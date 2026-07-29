/ICC T20I Rankings: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumps 230 places, Ishan Kishan stays No. 1

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a massive jump in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings after his brilliant performances against Zimbabwe. The 15-year-old climbed 230 places to a career-best 48th spot after finishing as the leading run-scorer in the three-match T20I series in Harare. Sooryavanshi scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33, helping India complete a 3-0 series sweep and also earned his first Player of the Series award in international cricket.

Sooryavanshi made an immediate impact by scoring a 19-ball fifty in the opening T20I, followed it up with his highest international score of 81 off 49 balls in the final match.

With those innings, he became the first player in men’s T20I history to score more than one half-century before the age of 16. He now has 536 rating points in the ICC rankings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India opener Ishan Kishan continues to lead the T20I batting rankings. He reached a career-best rating of 916 points after scoring 81 runs in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, the third-highest rating ever achieved by a T20I batter.

Although he dropped slightly to 910 points after the series, he remains comfortably ahead of second-placed Sahibzada Farhan, who has 848 points.

Among other Indian batters, Tilak Varma climbed two places to sixth, while Shreyas Iyer moved up seven spots to 24th.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a big jump in the bowling rankings, rising 31 places to 41st after taking three wickets against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe players also improved their rankings, as Ryan Burl moved up six places to joint 85th among batters, while fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani climbed 10 spots to 26th in the bowling rankings.

Gill returns to ODI No. 1

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill has regained the No. 1 batting position. He returned to the top after New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell missed the recent ODI series against the West Indies.

India now have three batters in the top four of the ODI rankings, with Kohli at No. 2 and Rohit Sharma at No. 4.

Bumrah stays on top in Tests