/'Mixed feelings about this one': Manu Bhaker reacts after winning bronze at Shooting World Cup

Indian star shooter Manu Bhaker shared mixed emotions after winning another bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China. She said she was pleased to see the results of her hard work but felt she could have performed even better.

“Another bronze. I have mixed feelings about this one. I’m happy that I was able to improve my performance, but at the same time, I know I could have done better,” Bhaker wrote in a post on X.

The Olympic medallist said that the improvement in her performance was encouraging and that it motivated her to keep pushing for better results.

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“What makes me happy is seeing that the hard work is showing. There’s still plenty of room for improvement, and that’s what keeps me motivated. One step at a time,” she said.

Bhaker also thanked her team, family and fans for standing by her throughout her journey.

“Major thanks to my team, my family, and each one of you for the unwavering love and support, it means the world to me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Indian shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker secured a double podium finish in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup, with Esha winning gold and Manu taking bronze to continue India’s impressive campaign.

Esha dominated the final with 40 hits to claim the gold medal. Manu battled through a tough field, won a crucial shoot-off and finished with 28 hits to secure the bronze, according to a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) press release.

The Indian shooters impressed in the qualification round as well, as Manu topped the standings with 586-20x, while Esha finished second with 585-18x, with both comfortably reaching the eight-shooter final.

Former Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat scored 582-16x, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar (576-20x) and Abhidnya Ashok Patil (573-16x) also delivered solid performances while competing under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status.

The gold medal marked another major achievement for 21-year-old Esha Singh from Hyderabad.

Earlier this season at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, she created history by setting both the senior and junior world records with 43 hits in the final.

For Manu Bhaker, the bronze medal highlighted her consistency on the international stage after her historic Paris 2024 Olympic campaign, where she became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games.