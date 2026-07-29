/WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Pakistan slip to bottom after West Indies defeat, where does India stand?

Pakistan slipped to the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after suffering a 90-run defeat to the West Indies in the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, extending their away Test losing streak to eight matches. They now have just one win from five matches and a points percentage (PCT) of 6.66. Despite the victory, the West Indies stayed eighth in the standings with two wins from 11 Tests.

India are fifth with four wins, four losses and one draw from nine matches, while Australia remain on top of the table, ahead of defending champions South Africa.

During the match, West Indies were bowled out for 311 in their first innings, with Shai Hope scoring 92 and Kevam Hodge contributing 84. In reply, Pakistan managed 282, thanks to Shan Masood’s century, while Justin Greaves claimed a five-wicket haul for the hosts.

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The hosts then recovered from 93/7 in their second innings through a vital 61-run partnership between Kemar Roach and Shamar Joseph, setting Pakistan a target of 211.

Pakistan struggled in the run chase, getting dismissed for 120, with Babar Azam's unbeaten 58 going in vain due to a lack of support from the other batters.

Jayden Seales led the bowling attack with figures of 5/20, while Justin Greaves and Kemar Roach took two wickets each to help the West Indies complete a memorable win.

World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table