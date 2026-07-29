/Who is ‘Clicky Ponting’? Cricketer accused of faking edges to fool umpires

An amateur cricketer, Brian Devine, has gone viral on social media after allegedly using finger clicks to imitate the sound of the ball edging the bat, reportedly tricking umpires into giving batters out. The North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League has launched an investigation into a Division Two match between Saltburn Cricket Club and Norton after a Saltburn fielder was caught on camera appearing to click his fingers as the ball passed the bat.

The player, who fields at slip or silly point, is alleged to have timed the finger clicks perfectly to create the impression of an edge whenever a batter played at the ball and the wicketkeeper completed the catch.

Saltburn CC defeated Norton CC by 159 runs in their second XI match last week. Since then, several videos have surfaced online showing similar caught-behind and close-catching incidents involving Devine, who appears to click his fingers whenever the ball passes close to the bat.

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Several users giving the fielder the nickname “Clicky Ponting”, a play on the name of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Posting on X, Ben Mummery wrote: “@Saltburncc First slip clicks his fingers to imitate an edge, bat nowhere near it and given out. This is about the worst case of cheating I’ve ever seen in cricket. Apparently, their keeper has a huge amount of catches this season.”

After Mummery shared the clip, more users posted videos and scorecards, claiming the incident was not a one-off.

Speaking to The Guardian, Rory Cotterill, captain of Middlesbrough CC’s second XI, said a similar incident took place during his side’s 29-run defeat to Saltburn in June. He also shared a video that allegedly showed the same player clicking his fingers, with many commenters calling the act scandalous.

The North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League said in a statement that the league have received a formal complaint regarding alleged incidents in a division two game on Saturday (Jul 25).