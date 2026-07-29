/CWG 2026 Day 6: Harjinder, Gulveer shine as India clinch two historic silver medals

Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur and long-distance runner Gulveer Singh led India’s charge on Tuesday (Jul 28), overcoming tough conditions to win memorable silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. India also strengthened its boxing campaign as three boxers reached the semifinals, guaranteeing at least three more medals for the country.

Standing at just 5ft 3, Harjinder delivered the best performance of her career to claim silver in the women’s 69kg event. She also broke Commonwealth Games records in both the snatch and clean and jerk, helping India secure its seventh weightlifting medal of the Games.

Harjinder impressed with a calm and confident display and set new Games records by lifting 101kg in the snatch after an earlier lift of 99kg and followed it up with record lifts of 123kg and 126kg in the clean and jerk. Her combined total of 227kg earned her the silver medal.

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However, Canada’s Charlotte Simoneau proved too strong, as she rewrote the Games record books with a 108kg snatch, a 132kg clean and jerk and a total lift of 240kg to take the gold medal by a margin of 13kg.

Soon after, Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh made history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 10,000m race.

Competing in heavy rain on a waterlogged track, Gulveer stayed close to the leading pack throughout the race before producing a strong finish in the closing stages. He clocked 27:49.78 to take silver, finishing just 0.85 seconds behind Australia’s Ky Robinson, who won gold in 27:48.93.

Meanwhile, national record holder Vishal TK kept India’s hopes alive in the men’s 400m by qualifying for the semifinals.

Vishal, who became the first Indian to run below 45 seconds with his national record of 44.98s in May, finished second in Heat 6 of the opening round with a time of 46.49s. His effort was the 14th fastest among the 16 semifinalists, with the next round scheduled for Thursday.

In boxing, reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas, Preeti Pawar and Jadumani Singh all reached the semifinals to assure India of three medals.

Preeti dominated Scotland’s Nicole Clyde with a comfortable 5-0 win in the women’s 54kg quarterfinal. Priya produced a strong comeback to beat home favourite Niamh Mitchell 4-1 in the women’s 60kg quarterfinal.

Jadumani also impressed in the men’s 55kg quarterfinal, defeating Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale by unanimous decision to move into the last four.