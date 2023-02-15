ICC messes up with Test Rankings, Australia return to top spot hours after website showed India as no.1

On Wednesday, February 15th, the latest ICC rankings were released and much to every Indian cricket fans’ delight India was ranked as the number one team across all formats. Several publications even pulled out stories celebrating India’s success on the global level in all Tests, T20Is and ODIs. Well, that escalated quickly. While it showed India was ranked number one in Tests with 115 rating points and Australia was second with 111 rating points, the table got updated hours later where Australia returned to the 1st position with 126 rating points, whereas, India was slated on the second spot with 115 ratings points.

Although one can expect slight mistakes to happen even in huge publications, no one could see such a goof-up coming from the website of cricket’s governing body, that left everyone confused and surprised at the same time. While the Indian fans all across the world were celebrating this massive success, this late correction will probably bring them back to reality.

Meanwhile, both India and Australia are currently involved in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series with the hosts India leading the four-match series 1-0. The first Test in Nagpur saw India crack open the Australia's confidence with a dominating win by an innings and 132 runs inside three days. India’s spin duo of Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up five-wicket hauls too and made giant strides in the latest ICC Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders, respectively.

Captain Rohit Sharma also jumped two places to number eighth spot after scoring a fighting hundred (120) in India’s only innings in the first Test. Whereas, two absentees from the XI, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah – both of whom are nursing injuries and are out, are also listed in the top batters and bowlers’ categories, respectively.