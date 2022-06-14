'I wouldn't have him in India's T20 World Cup squad' - Gautam Gambhir's take on star player's chances

Dinesh Karthik has made a remarkable comeback into the Indian team after the 2019 ODI World Cup. Many had written him off but the veteran keeper-batter produced a sensational performance with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 and, hence, earned a recall into the Indian T20I line-up.

Karthik, at 37, is part of the Rishabh Pant-led Indian squad for the ongoing South Africa home T20Is. While he faced only two balls and was unbeaten on 1 in the series opener, Karthik produced another gem of an innings as a finisher when he returned with a 21-ball 30* in the second T20I versus the Proteas in Cuttack on Sunday evening (June 12). Thus, he is now also performing for Team India as he remains in contention to feature in the national side's 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

However, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir feels Karthik will find it tough to retain his place once regulars such as KL Rahul, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others return.

Speaking on Star Sports' Match Point, Gambhir lauded DK's 2nd T20I heroics and said, "It was very valuable (the knock), he has been doing that for the last 2-3 months for RCB. But, I was a bit amazed that Axar came ahead of Dinesh Karthik. I would've been more happy if he had come ahead of Axar."