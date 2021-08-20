'I never got that. I never liked it': Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool fans to stop homophobic chanting - Watch

Jurgen Klopp has criticised Liverpool fans and called them "idiots" during an interview on Thursday (August 19) as he condemned the homophobic chants directed towards Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour.

During the 3-0 victory at Norwich last Saturday (August 14), some of the Liverpool fans were heard using homophobic language for the 20-year-old on-loan Chelsea midfielder Gilmour.

When the match was underway at Carrow Road, choruses of "Chelsea rent boy" could be heard from the away section that was also labelled as "offensive and inappropriate" by Liverpool.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi launches 'Messiverse' NFT crypto art collection

Now Klopp has lashed out at the fans too and asked them that why they would sing a song that is "against something in a football stadium". Klopp's interview was also posted on the official Twitter handle of Liverpool.

During an interview with Liverpool's LGBT+ fans group Kop Outs founder Paul Amann, Klopp said, "Why you would sing a song that is against something in a football stadium. I never got that. I never liked it and I don't like this.

ALSO READ | Afghan national team's footballer died in fall from US plane at Kabul airport: Report

Watch the interview here:

Jürgen Klopp met with @LFC_LGBT this week to discuss the incident of homophobic chanting at Norwich City.



The pair discuss the impact of such chants on LGBT+ supporters, why they should not occur again, and the importance of inclusivity. #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/J5Axce1PqR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2021 ×

He further added, "Especially in our case, we have probably the best songbook in the world. This is not our song anymore. I'm not sure if people listen to me but it would be nice. I don't want to hear it anymore for so many reasons. Obviously, we live in a time where we learn a lot in the moment."

"When they start singing 'Bobby Firmino', 'Mo Salah', 'You'll Never Walk Alone' this kind of stuff, that gives you goosebumps and a push. The other songs are completely a waste of time and if you think (believe) what you sing, you are an idiot," said Klopp.