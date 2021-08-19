Afghan national team's footballer died in fall from US plane at Kabul airport: Report

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Aug 19, 2021, 09:53 PM(IST)

Afghan national youth team's 19-year-old footballer Zaki Anwari. Photograph:( Twitter )

Afghan national youth team's 19-year-old footballer Zaki Anwari died in a fall from a US plane at Kabul airport on Monday, Afghan news agency Ariana said.

Anwari died after falling from a US Air Force Boeing C-17 plane, according to Ariana, and his death was confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport.

According to previous accounts, two passengers died after falling from the plane. 

Crowds of people seeking to flee Afghanistan have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday, many seen trying to board a moving plane.

Thousands of Afghans went to Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, the day after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, seeking to board a flight out of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

