'I hope...': Former batsman Kevin Pietersen predicts his IPL 2020 winner

With just a week to go for IPL 2020, many former cricketers are donning the predicter's hat. Now, Kevin Pietersen, a former English batsman, has predicted his winner for the 13th edition of the league.

Pietersen was a commentator in the T20I series between England and Australia. He left Southampton for Dubai to be a part of the money-rich T20 tournament.

"From a bubble in the UK to a bubble in Dubai...! I love that we have cricket back and as always very excited about working on the IPL," Pietersen added.

The first thing Pietersen did before leaving for Dubai was to predict the winner of this year’s IPL. "Who's winning? I hope Delhi," wrote Pietersen on his Instagram handle.

Kevin Pietersen played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune SuperGiants during his career in IPL.

Delhi Capitals are led by India's young gun Shreyas Iyer. The Capitals are one of three sides in the IPL along with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab who are yet to win the tournament. But the Delhi Capitals are the only team to not reach the finals of this tournament.

Earlier, Aussie legend Brett Lee had predicted his winner for the winners of IPL 2020.

Lee landed in Mumbai to be a part of the IPL coverage for the host broadcasters. While isolating, the pacer decided to engage in a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram.

One of his fans asked the Australian to name the possible champions of IPL 2020. Lee replied with: “Hard to say but let’s go with CSK.”