'I can’t control it': Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on 'future' speculations after Leicester loss

Speculations over Frank Lampard's future with the Blues have been making some rounds for quite some time and the recent loss against Leicester has added extra fuel to the talks. However, Chelsea boss Lampard has decided to distance himself from such talks.

Chelsea slipped to the eighth position after Brendan Rodger's side beat them 2-0 on Wednesday. At one moment, Blues were in contention to win the Premier League after losing just once in 19 games.

"I try not to sense any of that because I can’t control it," Lampard replied when asked about his future after the defeat to Leicester.

"I don’t think this is the first time I’ve been asked this, I’ve been asked this over the last few weeks."

‘From the minute of being 16 unbeaten we lost two on the bounce and I started to be asked similar questions, and I understand it because the expectations of this club. Whether I think it’s right or wrong.

"We’re certainly not, and I said this in my pre-match [press conference], we’re not in a position at Chelsea that we were in periods where we were winning leagues.

"The squad consistency is not the same, the players, the level, the robustness, the experience of winning Premier Leagues, is not the same. The ability of players who can get you results, particularly at the top of the pitch in a tight game, or defend, not like we did today for the two goals, is not quite there. It’s a developing team.

"But I can’t get caught up in what the reaction will be because I’ll be sitting all day concerned about it.

"I took this job knowing there will be difficult times because it’s not a club ready to compete.

"We had a ban, we have young players, at the minute we have new players and we can see the new and younger players are striving for form and to be settled into this team. So at the minute we just have to fight.

"Where everything was rosy in early, mid-December, it’s not so rosy now. We’re not the only team to suffer that situation. I’m not the only manager to be put under this sort of pressure. The lucky thing for me is that I’m good at handling pressure. I don’t like it, I want to win games, I want everyone to be talking about how we’re moving towards the top of the league like we were a month ago.

"But the reality is for me is that I could sense these periods would come. And that’s all I have to concern myself with is how to deal with it how to get us out of it."