'I get frustrated at times': Manchester United boss Solskjaer on Cavani's movement

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was mighty impressed with striker Edinson Cavani's performance in the Wednesday's away win against Fulham, however, he also revealed that he gets ‘frustrated at times’ with the new signing.

The Uruguayan striker equalised for Manchester and cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s early opener at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night and scoring his fifth goal for the club.

The summer signing beginning to emerge as a key player for Solskjaer’s Red Devils and the manager hailed his ‘incredible’ movement after the Fulham win. However, Cavani's wider and away movement from danger areas frustrates Solskjaer. Solskjaer said: "He’s the centre forward you want in the box. His movement is incredible and it’s something everyone can learn from."

"It’s almost like I get frustrated at times when he goes wide to put crosses in because he’s the one you want in there. Sometimes I have to ask him to do less running."

"But even in the second half, the header, great save by [Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse] Areola. His movement is spot on."

"He’s a type of centre forward we’ve been looking for and he compliments Marcus [Rashford], Mason [Greenwood] and Anthony [Martial] really well."

On Manchester United’s victory, Solskjaer added: "Poor start but the goal they scored, we probably need because we started playing then.

"After we scored it was too long and too direct but second half we played better and got the win."

"We have always said Paul [Pogba] can do everything, he can play wide, play in midfield, create chances and shoot.

"Today we felt his position was midfield and what a goal with his left foot. He was so committed and got tackles in as well.

"When you win tight games, those two extra points for a win instead of a draw are vital. Let’s see where we are at the end."

"We don’t think about [being top of the league]. It’s just job done and on to the next one."

Pogba's goal sealed the deal for table-toppers Manchester United as they defeated Fulham 2-1 on Wednesday.