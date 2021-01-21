'I believe so': Zidane says still has players’ backing despite Real Madrid Copa del Ray humiliation

Spanish giants Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Ray after a disappointing loss to third-tier club Alcoyano on Wednesday raising many questions on Zidane's style of management at the Bernabeu. However, the French coach insisted his players still believe in him despite the loss.

Defending league champions Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Alcoyano after an outstanding winner despite being reduced to 10-men during the injury time.

When asked if he still had the backing of the players, Zidane said: “Yes I believe so, you have to ask them. We’ve done good things this season, apart from the last four games. Now we have La Liga and the Champions League and we have to work. Whether my message gets through, you have to ask them, I can’t answer that.”

In the last five games, Zinedine Zidane's team has won just once. He took responsibility for the defeat.

“I’m the coach, it’s my fault,” he said. “I am responsible, the players have tried but well, we’re out.”

During the post-match press conference, many asked whether this was the most disgraceful defeat of all, to which he replied: “All defeats hurt. I don’t like to lose and the players neither. We were playing a Segunda B side and we should have won, but it’s not a disgrace. This can happen. These are things that happen in a player’s career. It’s a tough day, but we’re not going to go crazy. We’ll think about this and work hard.”

Real Madrid's defeat came in Alcoyano's home ground (El Collao stadium) that holds less than 5,000 spectators.The third-tier club has failed to feature in La Liga (Spain's top-flight league) since 1951.