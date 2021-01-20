Will PSG sign Lionel Messi? Mauricio Pochettino opens up about the move

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has reacted to PSG sporting director Leonardo's public interest on Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi, whose contract expires at the end of ongoing 2020-21 season.

While Pochettino played his cards close to his chest when asked over a potential move for Messi, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss said that "everyone dreams of having the best players with him."

Some of the media reports have stated that Messi could be reunited with former Barcelona teammate Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

"Everyone dreams of having the best players with him," Pochettino told Cadena Ser late on Tuesday.

"I have huge respect for the players I have in my team but I must also have respect for players in other teams," the former Tottenham boss, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the Parc des Princes at the start of this month, added.

Despite moving away from expressing public interest on Messi, Pochettinho said that he has a unique bond with Messi that existed between the two of them, "like love for Newell Old Boys", one of the clubs in Rosario in their homeland.

"Both of us have come from there, I think it's something that strongly unites us, this passion for the red and black (Newell's club colours)."

Pochettino's comments come after PSG sporting director Leonardo, who had recently told France Football that "the top players like Messi will always be on PSG's radar.

"But obviously now is not the time to talk nor to dream about that.

"Yet we are at the top table of those who are following the case closely."

However, Pochettino played down reports in Spain linking France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

"I've no doubt about the fact that Kylian loves being in Paris," he said