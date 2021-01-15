From Messi to Ramos: Football stars who run out of contracts in 2021

Barcelona star Lionel Messi's transfer rumours have been around since a year after a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Quarter-finals of the Champions League. His relations with former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu had also deteriorating. La Pulga's contract is expiring in 2021 and many clubs have their attention at the Camp Nuo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid giant Sergio Ramos has led his team to various Champions League and La Liga wins. Even though he is likely to retire at the Bernabeu, the 34-year-old Spaniard could still explore few options before he hangs his boots.
(Photograph:AFP)
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero's era in Manchester City could come to an end if the Argentine decides to let his contract expire in 2021. Top European clubs have been on-alert and will looking to get a prolific striker who helped City to their first-ever Premier League.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bayern Munich's David Alaba
Having been served German giants Bayern Munich for over a decade now, David Alaba has decided to part ways with the club. Even though the talks between the two are underway, many pundits believe that Alaba will be moving out of the club.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum
Liverpool's reliable talent Georginio Wijnaldum has been with the Reds since 2011. His immense talent as a midfielder has attracted Spanish giants Barcelona, who are willing to sign the dutchman for free this year.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Lyon's Memphis Depay
Lyon's Memphis Depay is another name in Koeman's list. After Suarez's departure, the striker's position has been vacant at Barcelona. Koeman had already expressed his desire to sign the player.