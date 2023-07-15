'I am on record saying he could be very serious Test player in next...': Ricky's Ponting on THIS Indian batter

Ricky Ponting is impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Test debut and feels India has enough bench strength in batting to rule cricket in the times to come. Jaiswal’s 171 against West Indies in the first Test put him in the elite company of players with the highest score on Test debut for India. Speaking on the ICC Review following India’s record win by an innings and 141 runs, Ponting said he saw Jaiswal grow as a player during the IPL 2023 and, with what he produced in Dominica, it reflects the truckload of talent he owns.

“I mean (Yashasvi) Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight,” Ponting said in the recent episode of The ICC Review. “Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year’s IPL, he’s got all sorts of talent.”

Ponting added another player in the ranks - Ruturaj Gaikwad, if given a chance can take the cricket world by storm. The right-handed batter from Maharashtra has been churning out runs at will in IPL for the past few years for Chennai Super Kings and remains in the reckoning for a Test debut.

Ponting is on record saying if India plans to change fortunes in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, they must give an extended rope to players like Ruturaj.

“There’s a lot of those young Indian guys that I can’t wait to see play Test cricket, and yet you look at their domestic records as well, and you can’t help but be impressed,” Ponting said. “I’m on record saying that I think (Ruturaj) Gaikwad’s the same (as Jaiswal). I think he could be a very serious Test match player or all-format player really in the next couple of years.” Shaw, Sarfaraz are standouts, must be given chances Ponting, the head coach of the Delhi Capitals side, for whom opener Prithvi Shaw and domestic giant Sarfaraz Khan play, feels these two players aren’t behind when it comes to being talented. He, however, remains baffled on how despite averaging nearly 80 in first-class cricket – which is second to Donald Bradman - Sarfaraz hasn’t got his Test cap yet.

“The one I do feel a little bit sorry for is Sarfaraz Khan. The fact that he hasn’t got a look in a Test squad just yet, considering he averages in the high 80s, I think in first-class cricket, which is absolutely unheard of, but for some reason, they keep picking these other guys ahead of him,” Ponting said of Sarfaraz.

“If I wind the clock back a couple of years, I’d put Prithvi Shaw into that category as well. I still think he’s capable of getting back to that sort of, you know, if he wants to do it enough, I’m sure he can get back up there because talent-wise there’s no doubt in the talent he’s got,” Ponting added.