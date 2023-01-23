HUR vs SIX preview and prediction: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers fantasy tips, BBL 2023 livestreaming

HUR vs SIX match preview: The 53rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will be played between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) and Sydney Sixers (SIX) on Monday, January 23. The match starts at 1:45 PM at the Bellerive Oval stadium. With 10 points and a net run rate of -0.300, the Hurricanes, who are led by Matthew Wade, are ranked seventh overall in the points table. However, they still have a strong possibility of moving up to the top five and qualifying for the playoffs with two games remaining. But a defeat in this game will shatter all of their ambitions. On the flip side, Sydney sixers are on a five-match winning streak after defeating the Sydney Thunder in their last match.

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match details

Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) and Sydney Sixers (SIX) locking horns on January 23 at 1:45 PM IST. The venue of the clash is the Bellerive Oval stadium. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and the broadcast will be available on channels across the Sony Sports network.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers (SIX) to win the match.

How to watch Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match live?

In India, BBL 2022–23 HUR vs SIX match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) playing XI

Sydney Sixers Probable XI:

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Todd Murphy

Hobart Hurricanes Probable XI:

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Tim David, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) full squad

Hobart Hurricanes:

Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan), Jimmy Neesham (overseas replacement)

Sydney Sixers: