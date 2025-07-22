/'Give it your all,' Ex-India all-rounder Pathan wants Bumrah to 'go extra mile' amid workload management talk

Former India bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan says premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah 'either should rest properly or give everything' whenever he plays of the team. The comments came on the eve of fourth Test against England in Manchester and amid Bumrah's workload management talk. The express pacer has been made available to play only three of the five Tests in the series and has already played two of them. Injuries to Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep mean that India will be playing Bumrah in Manchester - his third and potentially final Test of the series - as confirmed by his bowling partner Mohammed Siraj.

"I absolutely adore Jasprit Bumrah, I absolutely love his skills. He is outstanding. However, I believe that when you play for India, you have to give it your all. When you talk about a five-over spell, when Root comes, you are not bowling the sixth over. You have to give it all. Either you give everything or you rest properly," Pathan said on his YouTube channel. "When it comes to a nation or a team, when you are playing for a team, you play for them. Team always comes first. Not questioning that he hasn't put in efforts. He has bowled overs. There is no doubt about it. However, when it comes to going the extra mile for the team, you have to do that," Pathan added.

How many overs Bumrah has bowled in two Tests?

Bumrah has bowled 86.4 overs in four innings played which is about 21.4 over per innings and has taken 12 wickets - the second most in the series behind Siraj's 13. Bumrah's has also taken two five-for in the series which is equal to what all other bowlers combined have taken.