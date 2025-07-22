/IND vs ENG: Ashwin backs CSK pacer to make 'serious attack' with Siraj and Bumrah in Manchester Test

Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin says that pacer Anshul Kamboj, who is yet to make his India debut, is in the league of bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, Kamboj has been drafted into the India Test squad for fourth Test against England which starts Wednesday (Jul 23) in Manchester. His short-notice inclusion came after injuries to pace duo Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep as well as all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy who has been ruled out of the series altogether. It will be a toss up between Prasidh Krishna and Kamboj for the spot of third pacer in the playing XI for Manchester Test.

"The appreciable thing about Anshul is that he understands the plan. I have seen so many fast bowlers if you ask them about the plan, they just say they want to express themselves and enjoy the game," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'. "But Anshul understands plans and also knows how to execute in the middle. It's not a trait many fast bowlers possess. Zaheer Khan was one of them. He was amazing. In recent times, Jassi (Bumrah) is one player who understands the plans and executes them to perfection. Anshul belongs to that variety. I'm not comparing skills because skills are a very different thing," he added.

Anshul Kamboj Domestic and IPL Record

Kamboj has limited experience in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). He played three games for Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2024 and took three wickets before joining CSK for 2025 season where he played eight games and took as many wickets. In First Class cricket, he had featured in 24 matches and taken 79 wickets to go with 40 wickets in 25 List A (limited overs) matches.