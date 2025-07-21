England pacer Brydon Carse hints team may move past Bazball to 'adapt to certain situations'

England pacer Brydon Carse, whose two wickets swung the momentum against India on penultimate day of the Lord's Test, says the team is ready to make adjustments to win. England scored 387 runs in the first innings in a non-Bazball way with a run rate of 3.44 - showing that they were ready to ditch the attacking style of play in certain situations. Crase also acknowledged that it was 'satisfying as a group' to mover forward and 'adapt to certain situations' to win the match and take 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-Test series.

"The atmosphere was incredible, the adrenaline was flowing," Carse told ESPNcricinfo. "It was an incredibly crucial stage of the game that I was desperate to make an impact in, and I felt in good rhythm bowling that evening. It was not the typical style of cricket that we would like to play, and it took some adjustment, but it shows this side can move forward and adapt to certain situations.

We spoke a lot at the start of the series about how to get to that next level, about being a dominant Test team and the best Test team in the world. And as this game panned out, we showed that it's not always going to be one-minded or a certain style of cricket. So, it was very satisfying as a group," he added.

England managed to win the Lord's Test by 22 runs after breaking India's lower-order resistance in most atypical fashion. India were 112/8 at lunch on day 5 of the Test but Ravindra Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten fifty, stood tall along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj but it wasn't enough in the end.