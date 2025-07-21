Sarfaraz Khan’s weight-loss journey shocks internet; Kevin Pietersen in awe, urges THIS Indian batter to take inspiration

Indian Team batter Sarfaraz Khan has taken the internet by storm with his body transformation pictures, which he posted on social media, leaving the fans and former cricketers, including Kevin Pietersen, in shock. Often mocked and criticised on the internet for being overweight, Sarfaraz lost 17 kgs in two months, an unbelievable transformation. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sarfaraz posted a picture of his ripped physique following a strict diet fitness programme he deployed to shed extra weight. Pietersen, meanwhile, replied to an X post, lauding Sarfaraz for setting his priorities straight, further urging out-of-favour opening batter Prithvi Shaw to take a note of it and work on his fitness.

Sarfaraz looks unrecognisable, one of the social media users wrote; however, Pietersen’s words were more encouraging. While praising him and also bringing Shaw into the picture, who is nowhere to be found in domestic cricket, let alone for India at the top level, Pietersen wrote,

“Outstanding effort, young man! Huge congrats and I’m sure it’s going to lead to better and more consistent performances on the field. I love the time you’ve spent reorganising your priorities!



LFG! 🚀



Can someone show Prithvi this please?



It can be done!



Strong body, strong mind!”

Sarfaraz has been a domestic giant for a few years now. The right-handed batter earned his maiden India Test call-up early last year for the home Test series against England, scoring a debut fifty in Rajkot. He scored two more fifty-plus scores before breaking into the big category with his brilliant 150 - his highest Test score to date, against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test late last year, but never got picked for India afterwards.

Despite his unmatchable numbers in domestic cricket, he lost his place to all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and gloveman Dhruv Jurel, who also happened to be fitter than him. Things got worse when none of the ten IPL teams bid for him at last year’s November auction, while his younger brother, Musheer Khan, represented Punjab Kings in IPL 2024.



Sarfaraz took it upon himself to work on his fitness and lose weight, which he achieved after working hard towards it and maintaining discipline throughout, impressing everyone, including Pietersen.



On the other hand, Shaw, once a blue-eyed boy of Indian Cricket, is out of selection contention across all levels, more so for his lack of fitness discipline than his cricketing form.

