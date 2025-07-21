/BCCI confirms Nitish Kumar Reddy out of England series; Arshdeep to miss Manchester Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed the exit of Nitish Kumar Reddy from the England Test series after he suffered ligament damage on Sunday (July 20). The board also ruled out Arshdeep Singh from the fourth Test in Manchester, while he will be available for the Oval Test as required. The announcement came with little over 48 hours remaining for the Manchester Test as the Indian side searches for parity in the five-match series, where they trail 2-1.

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of series

“All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.

“Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” a BCCI release read.

Reddy suffered damage to his ligaments while in the gym, after which he was taken for scans. It was later revealed that he won’t be able to continue in the series and now faces an extended time out.

On the other hand, Arshdeep will also miss out on the Manchester Test but will continue with the side as he could be fit for the Oval Test. He suffered an impact injury to his thumb in nets in the build-up to the Manchester Test, which starts on Wednesday (July 23).

Interestingly, there was no mention of Rishabh Pant, who is also suffering from a finger injury sustained in the Lord’s Test. However, it is suggested that Pant will feature in the Manchester Test as a specialist batter if he is not fit to keep wickets. Instead, Dhruv Jurel will play as the wicketkeeper, meaning Karun Nair’s place in the side hangs in the threat.

India’s updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.