/IND vs ENG 2025: Football and cricket unite in Manchester. Details inside

The Indian men's cricket team is currently in Manchester preparing for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which will commence from Wednesday (Jul 23) to Sunday (Jul 27) at the Old Trafford cricket stadium. Before the do-or-die clash, Indian players met and interacted with some of the stars of the Manchester United Football Club. In a series of photos shared by Adidas on Instagram, cricket stars like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were spotted playing football with Manchester United players. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was seen bowling to Harry Maguire, the former captain and famous defender of the Red Devils.

The Manchester United squad is back for their preseason training and this meet-up provided a perfect chance for the footballers and cricketers to bond. It wasn’t just about football; the Indian players were also seen sharing light moments off the field.

In one of the pictures shared on social media, Gill posed for a photo with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, while Siraj took a snap with Amad Diallo. Jasprit Bumrah was seen chatting with Maguire and Mason Mount.

Even Team India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, posed for a photo with the manager of Manchester United, Ruben Amorim. It was a great mix of cricket and football stars, sharing their passion for sports.

This meeting between the two sports teams shows how athletes from different disciplines can come together and support each other. It also allowed the Indian cricketers to enjoy a relaxed day before they take the field on Wednesday (Jul 16).

As for India, they will look to bounce back and win the Manchester Test to level the series 2-2. However, the task is not a walk in the park for Shubman Gill's side at Old Trafford.