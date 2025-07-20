Who are three Indian captains apart from Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit to lead in all three formats?

Virender Sehwag was the first Indian to lead the team in all formats. He captained in four Tests, 12 ODIs (2005), and India's first-ever T20I in 2006. Notably, Sehwag is the only Indian player in Test cricket to smash triple hundreds twice. Sehwag holds the record for the most runs in an innings by a captain in ODIs. In 2011, he smashed 219 against the West Indies in Indore.