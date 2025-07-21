/IND vs ENG: Knee injury likely to end Nitish Kumar Reddy's England tour, problems worsen for Team India

Team India's injury problems are likely to worsen ahead of the Manchester Test, with Nitish Kumar Reddy set to sit out the remainder of the England tour. According to several reports, the Indian all-rounder has suffered a knee injury during a practice session in Manchester, which will keep him out of the Old Trafford contest. The Indian team is already facing an injury crisis, with Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant already nursing minor issues, as the visitors trail 2-1 in the five-match Test series.