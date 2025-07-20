/IND vs ENG: Injuries plague Indian camp again, Askah Deep battling groin issue ahead of Manchester Test

The Indian team could have serious concerns ahead of the upcoming Manchester Test as they face tough selection calls with injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. According to reports, Akash Deep is suffering from a groin issue and is facing a race against time to be fit for the Manchester Test. Indian team management is already worried about Arshdeep Singh as he struggles with an injury sustained during a practice session.

Akash Deep out of Manchester Test?

"We'll take a call on the combination we play, particularly given the Arshdeep situation as well, we'll make that call closer to Manchester. He took a cut while he was bowling, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously the medical team has taken him off to see a doctor and obviously if he needs stitches or doesn't need stitches that's going to be important to our planning for the next few days,” India’s assistant coach Ten Doeschate said.

The Indian team is already struggling with injuries to Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant who are facing race against time to be fit for the fourth Test. Ahead of the huge contest, the Indian team management reportedly added Anshul Kamboj to the squad amid injury concerns to Arshdeep and now Akash Deep.

Is India ready to level series?

Having lost two close contests in the series already, the Indian team will take plenty of heart going into the fourth Test. India lost by 22 runs at Lord’s and were unable to defend 371 runs at Headingley. A win for India at Old Trafford will see the series head into a decider at the Oval, while a draw will keep the series alive. However, a defeat for the visitors will see them concede the series 3-1 with one match remaining.