IND vs ENG: Not Prasidh Krishna, Ajinkya Rahane backs THIS pacer to replace Jasprit Bumrah at Old Trafford

Team India will be poised to level the five-match Test series against England as the two nations meet for the fourth time in Manchester starting Wednesday (July 23). With the Indian team management set to prioritise Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness, it is likely that he could sit out of the Old Trafford contest. Now jumping into the conversation, former India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has named his ideal replacement for Bumrah and for once, it is not Jasprit Bumrah.

Rahane names his ideal replacement

“I think so, yes. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep is the guy. Because in England, you need a left-arm seamer who can swing the ball both ways, and also, with a different angle, he can create that rough for the spinners. So, if Bumrah doesn't play, Arshdeep should play the next one," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

The pacer was rested for the Edgbaston but returned for the Lord’s contest, helping India bowl out England for 192 in the second innings. However, with the T20 World Cup and other commitments on the table in the near future, it is unlikely that the team management was going to risk Bumrah’s fitness.

In case the pacer is rested, India could bring in Arshdeep Singh, while Prasidh Krishna also remains an option. Krishna played in the second Test in Edgbaston but was dropped in favour of Burmah, while Arshdeep is yet to represent India in the red-ball format.

He has already played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup and played in the ODI format as well. So it will be interesting to see what the team management decides on the fate of Bumrah.

The third Test in Manchester will be decisive for both sides as a win for the hosts will see them clinch the series, while India could take the series to a decider at the Oval if they prevail.