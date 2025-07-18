/Ravindra Jadeja only player from 2014 Manchester Test vs England and he was India's worst batter

India are 1-2 down in the ongoing five-Test series against England with fourth Test set to be played from July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The venue has been nothing but ominous for India as they have never won a Test in Manchester. Also, India last played at Old Trafford in 2014 and only one player from that team is playing in the ongoing series - Ravindra Jadeja. While the all-rounder has been in top form, scoring fifties in each innings of the last two Tests, he has a dismal record in the only Test played in Manchester.

Also Read - Buttler second England batter and 7th overall to reach THIS T20 milestone

What happened last time India played a Test in Manchester?

India won the toss and elected to bat first but that's the only thing that went their way. England pacers, led by Stuart Broad's 6/25, bowled India out for a paltry 152 in the first innings with skipper MS Dhoni top scoring at 71. In reply, England scored 367 runs in their first innings with Joe Root ending up as top scorer on 77.

England's lead of 215 in the first innings eventually proved enough for them not bat again as they bowled India out in the second innings for 161 runs and went on to win the match by an innings and 54 runs.

How did Ravindra Jadeja performed in 2014 Manchester Test vs England?

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in superb form this series with the bat, had a nightmare of a Manchester Test in 2014. He was out for a duck in the first innings and only four in the second innings. As for bowling, he took a single wicket in the only innings England batted.