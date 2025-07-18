/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: 5 Indian batters with most fifty-plus scores vs England in Tests

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, here's a look at top 5 Indian batters with most fifty-plus scores vs England in Tests. This list also includes Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath and Rahul Dravid.
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster' tops the list of Indian batters with most fifties against England in Tests. The former Indian star batter has played 32 Test matches against England and scored 2535 runs at an average of 51.73. His tally also includes seven centuries and 20 fifty-plus scores.
The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar comes next on this list. He has scored 2483 runs at an average of 38.20 in 38 Test matches. His tally also includes four centuries and 20 fifty-plus scores.
The former Indian veteran, Viswanath comes third on this list. In 30 Test matches, he has scored 1880 runs at an average of 37.60. His tally includes four centuries and 16 fifty-plus scores.
The former Indian stylish batter, Rahul Dravid comes fourth on this list. He has scored 1950 runs in 21 Test matches at an average of 60.93. His tally includes seven centuries and 15 fifty-plus scores.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli comes fifth on this list. in 28 Test matches, he has scored 1991 runs at an average of 42.36. His tally includes five centuries and 14 fifty-plus scores.