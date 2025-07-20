IND vs ENG: Seamer Anshul Kamboj roped in as cover amid injury concerns to Arshdeep Singh - Report

Team India will have their eyes set on the Manchester Test as they search for parity in the five-match Test series against hosts England. Ahead of the huge contest, the Indian team management has reportedly added Anshul Kamboj to the squad amid injury concerns to Arshdeep Singh. India currently trail 1-2 in the series, at least needing a draw at Old Trafford to keep the series alive.

India add Anshul Kamboj to squad

According to a report from India Today, Kamboj will be part of the Indian squad, having represented India A last month before the series began. He will join the Indian squad for the Manchester Test, which starts on Wednesday, as the management wants to avoid any last-moment tussle with injuries. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the Test match due to workload management, with Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna in frame for a place in the Playing XI.

However, Kamboj, who represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, will now be in the frame for a spot in the Playing XI. Kamboj bagged eight wickets in the season from as many games at an average of 21.50 and an economy of 8.

He came into the limelight during the Ranji Trophy contest between Haryana and Kerala, having achieved a rare feat of picking 10 wickets in an innings while playing in Rohtak. He became just the third bowler to achieve the rare 10-wicket haul feat in the Ranji Trophy, ending with figures of 49/10.

Is India ready to level series?

Having lost two close contests in the series already, the Indian team will take plenty of heart going into the fourth Test. India lost by 22 runs at Lord’s and were unable to defend 371 runs at Headingley. A win for India at Old Trafford will see the series head into a decider at the Oval, while a draw will keep the series alive. However, a defeat for the visitors will see them concede the series 3-1 with one match remaining.