/How Carlisle United produced England’s three World Cup goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford

Cumbria is famous for the Lake District, beloved author Beatrix Potter, and its iconic Cumberland sausages. But the region has also earned an unexpected reputation for producing elite football goalkeepers. All three of England’s goalkeepers selected for the World Cup have links to Carlisle United. Dean Henderson and James Trafford developed through the club’s academy system, while England number one Jordan Pickford spent time at the club on loan as a young professional. For everyone connected to Carlisle United, this achievement is a source of immense pride.

Jordan Pickford’s early lessons at Carlisle

Since making his England debut in 2017, Jordan Pickford has become one of the country’s most reliable goalkeepers. He played a crucial role in England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and remains the first-choice goalkeeper under manager Thomas Tuchel. Before establishing himself at Sunderland and later Everton, Pickford spent part of a season on loan at Carlisle United, then competing in League One.

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Although he made only 18 appearances, his impact was significant. "I remember one game in particular, we were playing at Deepdale against Preston," said Ben Benson, who attended the match as a supporter while also working within Carlisle's goalkeeping setup. "He made a mistake, one that goalkeepers up and down the country make every week."

The error came during a difficult campaign as Carlisle battled relegation. In a match against Preston North End, Pickford came to claim a cross but lost control of the ball, allowing Lee Holmes to score in a 6-1 defeat. What happened next left a lasting impression. "Once it happened, I could remember him going back to his goal. He got his towel and put it over his head for maybe five seconds. "He took it off, put it back on, and it was almost like he'd pressed the reset button. From the moment on, I remember him being outstanding."

Although Carlisle were relegated, Pickford returned to Sunderland stronger and soon became their first-choice goalkeeper before securing a reported £30 million move to Everton in 2017. "In Jordan you see reliability and robustness first and foremost," said Benson. "For him to have over 300 Premier League appearance and more than 80 England caps, there's a robustness there and I think that's very important."

Dean Henderson’s determination was clear from day one

Former Carlisle goalkeeping coach Eric Kinder recalls the first time he met Dean Henderson. “The first time I met him was during half-term, he must have been 13 or 14, and he kept pestering me to train with the under-18s. I would say, 'You're too young, you're too small'. But eventually I let him have a go.” Kinder decided to test the teenager against older players. "So now we've got two 18-year-old centre-forwards smashing balls at him from 12 and 18 yards," he added.

“They're hitting him in the face and in the stomach. There are tears coming down his face but he's getting back up and shouting, 'Do it again! Do it again!' - and I thought 'Wow', what have we got here?” The determination Henderson showed at that age would define his career. Kinder, who spent many years coaching goalkeepers within Carlisle’s youth system, played a significant role in Henderson’s development before the goalkeeper moved to Manchester United at the age of 14.

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A penalty-saving specialist

James Tose, who first identified Henderson as a talented youngster, remembers a community football event where the future England goalkeeper first caught his attention. Initially playing as an outfield player, Henderson volunteered to go in goal for a penalty shootout competition. "We're standing there and all these kids keep lining up taking penalties and Dean keeps saving them all," recalled Tose. "There might have been 18 or 19 penalties. No-one was scoring. "I think I took a penalty myself and he saved that too.

“Then I remembered meeting his mum and dad. They were over six foot and I thought, 'Wow', he's good in goal and there's a chance he might be tall too.” Scouts continued to monitor Henderson, eventually convincing him to focus solely on goalkeeping. His progress was rapid, leading to a move to Manchester United in 2015.

Loan spells with Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest followed before Henderson joined Crystal Palace permanently in 2023. "Attitude in football is huge and Dean's a very determined person and you can tell that by the career that he's had so far. It's just great to see him thrive. I've got no doubt if he gets the chance to play he'll do the country proud."

James Trafford’s calmness sets him apart

Like Henderson, James Trafford also emerged from Cumbria. Born in Cockermouth, he spent time within Carlisle United’s youth setup before joining Manchester City at just 12 years old. Now part of England’s World Cup goalkeeping group, Trafford has built a reputation for composure under pressure. Former Carlisle coach Ben Benson believes that quality is one of his greatest strengths. "When I look at him, you see the potential and you see the calmness," said Benson, who also coached Trafford at Carlisle.

"As a player you could call him an introvert, takes it all in, not the life and soul of the party but that's not a bad thing, you see a calmness to his play. I remember him playing under [Vincent] Kompany at Burnley and he has his foot on the ball, I think they were losing the game and the crowd are getting on his back, but he stuck to the gameplan, stuck to his principles.

“He plays so calm and the fact he can take in this environment at such a young age, and also still execute that, is really important.” Trafford helped Burnley secure promotion to the Premier League before returning to Manchester City. Despite competition for places, many believe he has the potential to become England’s future number one.

Carlisle United: England’s goalkeeper factory