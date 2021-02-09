'He's a very strange cat': Nick Kyrgios hits back at Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios' off-court feud with Serbian ace Novak Djokovic is known to all. The outspoken Aussie hit back at Novak's criticism and called him a "very strange cat".

This statement from Kyrgios comes after Djokovic's remarks where he said that he had little respect for the Australian off court.

"It's a strange one for me. I read his comments -– he said he doesn't respect me off the court," said Kyrgios, who has also previously blasted the 17-time Grand Slam winner as having "an obsession with wanting to be liked".

"It actually would make complete sense to me if he was like, 'I don't respect the guy on the court', because I understand if he doesn't agree with some of my antics on the court that I've done in the past.

"I'm not quite sure how you can't respect me off the court," he added.

"I feel like I've gone about things extremely well, especially during the pandemic."

Kyrgios talked about his time off the game last year and said that he delivered food to people in need and said that he chose to abide by Covid-19 regulations, opting not to travel for the US and French Opens. However, he took a dig at the world number one, who contracted the virus days after a video of him shirtless partying.

"I actually do a lot off the court," he said.

"But he's a very strange cat, Novak is. A heck of a tennis player, but unfortunately someone who's partying with his shirt off during a global pandemic, I don't know if I can take any slack from that man."