From Djokovic to Nadal: Five men's singles players to watch at the Australian Open 2021

Five men's singles players to watch at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament, which starts on Monday after a three-week delay over the coronavirus:

Novak Djokovic

The world number one has a chance of ending 2021 as the most successful men's Grand Slam player in history, and has grown used to starting his year with a bang at his favourite major.

The Serb has won a record eight times in Melbourne, the scene of his maiden Grand Slam triumph in 2008, and is unbeaten on the famous blue courts since his shock defeat by South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the 2018 round of 16.

With 17 Grand Slam singles titles, Djokovic is three away from the all-time record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The 33-year-old's peerless Australian Open record is tempered slightly by his mixed reputation among fans, who often measure him alongside the ever-popular Federer -- absent this year after two rounds of knee surgery -- and Nadal.

Djokovic has also been guilty of some missteps during the pandemic, including hosting a super-spreader tournament series in the Balkans and asking for special privileges for players quarantining in Australia.

(Photograph:Reuters)