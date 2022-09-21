He makes me think of Damien Martyn: Shane Watson lavishes praise on India batter

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson lavished huge praise on India's vice-captain and opener KL Rahul. Ahead of the three-match T20I series opener between India and Australia, in Mohali on Tuesday evening (September 20), Watson revealed that the 30-year-old Rahul is one of his favourite players.

Watson, part of Australia's 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup victories, stated that he is in awe of Rahul's effortless striking and put him in the same bracket featuring Babar Azam and also added Suryakumar Yadav in it. He, however, stated that 'he is right up there' and drew comparisons with former Aussie great Damien Martyn.

“When it comes to style, KL Rahul has always been one of my favourite players. His skills, how effortlessly he takes on fast bowling, spin... He has got all the shots in the book, and he times the ball so beautifully. When I look at him batting, it makes me think of Damien Martyn, and the grace he had when he played. He hit the ball hard but it looks like he didn't try to hit the ball hard at all,” Watson said during a conversation on the ICC Review ahead of the India-Australia Mohali T20I.

“In recent times, Suryakumar Yadav certainly got that style as well. Babar Azam as well, can't go past him. But when it comes to KL Rahul, he's just right up there. He just takes on the best bowlers in the world with so much ease. It's not that easy!” added the former Aussie star.

Rahul returned to international cricket in mid-August, since February early this year, and had an ordinary run in the Zimbabwe ODIs and Asia Cup. While he slammed a 41-ball 62 in the inconsequential tie versus Afghanistan in the continental tournament, won by Sri Lanka, Rahul came to his own in the T20I series opener versus Aaron Finch's Australia on Tuesday evening.

With captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli falling for cheap, Rahul's 45-ball 55 and Hardik Pandya's 71 propelled India to 208-6. In reply, Australia rode on Cameron Green's 61 and Matthew's 45 not out to chase down the target with four wickets in hand.