Haven't interfered in team selections, even though I can, says Ramiz Raja after Pakistan's win over SL

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in their challenging 342-run chase in the first Test at Galle International Stadium, Galle on Wednesday (July 22). The Babar Azam-led side had conceded a slender four-run lead to the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders and had a stiff task to chase 342, however, they rode on vital knocks from Babar, Md Rizwan and opener Abdullah Shafique's 160 not out to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

After Pakistan's historic win, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has fired shots at some other teams by saying that he doesn't ever interfere in team selections even though it is his right. While he didn't mention any other team, sides such as South Africa, India, etc. are nowadays playing with different captains. India have had as many as six captains in 2022 with Shikhar Dhawan to join the list on Friday (July 22), in the ODI series opener versus hosts West Indies. On the other hand, SA are touring England with Keshav Maharaj leading in ODIs, David Miller in T20Is and Dean Elgar to captain the Test side.

Speaking to Dawn, Ramiz said, "There are people who try to run cricket like football. Many nations are doing it. They will realise what they've done when they complete the calendar. They will realise that if your captain isn't strong, your team can't progress. I haven't interfered in the team selections, even though I can do it. It is my right."

"I know the strategies, I know our match-winners. But when you offer accountability and freedom to operate, the players can take the team further up with performances. You can't run cricket sitting on sidelines. It won't be a successful model. We have created a positive environment. Everyone knows I am a phone call away if there are any problems. As an ex-cricketer, I know the issues players might face, so it is important to create that sort of environment,” he added.

After a memorable win in the opening Test, Babar-led Pakistan will be eager to whitewash the series and increase their chances of entering the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.