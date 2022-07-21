Shafique becomes 1st batter to script new world record during Pakistan's historic Test run-chase vs SL

Babar Azam-led Pakistan completed their second-most successful run-chase in the purest format when they defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets after chasing down a stiff 342 during Day 5 of the Galle Test, on Wednesday (July 20).

Following this win, Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique has certainly raised his stocks in world cricket. The opening batter was outstanding with the willow in hand as his 408-ball 160 not out propelled Pakistan to a famous win in the two-match Test series opener, in the Island nation. His knock comprises 7 fours and a six as he struck two fifty-plus stands, with Imam-ul-Haq and Md Rizwan, and a century-stand with skipper Babar (55) before an unbeaten 41-run seventh-wicket partnership with Mohammad Nawaz took the visitors home.

During his special knock, Shafique played out as many as 408 deliveries and has become the first batter to script a new and unique world record. The right-hander batted in excess of 500 minutes in a successful run chase in Test cricket history, spending a whopping 524 minutes in the middle during the last two days.

After the game, Babar lauded his teammates and said at the post-match presentation, "First innings we did well with the ball. I should thank the tailenders for the support they game me, especially Naseem Shah. We know how to play spin so we believed. Me and Abdullah were just trying to build a partnership. As a youngster he is showing a lot of class. Really pleasing to see him perform well."

Meanwhile, Player-of-the-Match Shafique stated, "I am happy that we were able to chase. Congratulations to the entire team for this record chase. Our plan was simple. We had to go get the runs. It was difficult but with time it was easier. Spinners with the new ball was slightly tough to play. Babar is one of the best in the world. We have learnt so much from him. I enjoyed batting with him in the middle."

The second and final Test gets underway on July 24 at the same ground, i.e. the Galle International Stadium, Galle.